Why didn't Mazlan quit Bersatu earlier, asks division leader

JOHOR BAHRU: Tebrau Bersatu division chairman Mazlan Bujang should have opted to leave Bersatu before the Johor legislative assembly was dissolved, a division leader said yesterday.

Division acting chairman Kamaruzzaman Abu(pix) said Mazlan’s sudden decision to quit the party now seems to suggest it was politically motivated rather than anything else.

He claimed Mazlan, since the start of this year, had repeatedly rejected the offer to be the candidate for the Tebrau parliamentary and Tiram state seats in the 15th general election.

“If he claims to have lost confidence (in Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) then why didn’t he quit the party much earlier? When there are elections, then things like this (quitting the party) seem to happen,” he told a media conference here yesterday.

Kamaruzzaman also questioned Mazlan’s statement that 23 Tebrau Bersatu division committee members had also quit the party, claiming that only six had done so.

He said despite the setback, the Tebrau division was united and remained loyal to the party under Muhyiddin’s leadership.

Last Thursday, Mazlan, who is also a state executive council member, announced that he was quitting Bersatu, along with 22 committee members of the party’s Tebrau division, which he led. -Bernama