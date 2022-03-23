Widad to leverage SANY’s IBS tech for RM40b Langkawi project

KUALA LUMPUR: Construction and integrated facilities management conglomerate Widad Business Group Sdn Bhd (WBG) is joining hands with SANY Group, one of the world’s largest construction machinery manufacturers, in the area of precast technology or industrialised building system (IBS).

Following the collaboration, WBG will benefit in IBS via technology and knowledge transfer from SANY with a joint IBS manufacturing facility to be set up in Kedah.

WBG had on March 3 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China-based SANY Group’s local subsidiary, Sany Construction Industry Development (M) Sdn Bhd, to further explore the partnership. The MoU will allow both parties to undertake collaboration in WBG’s property and infrastructure projects in Malaysia, including through the adoption of SANY’s IBS technology and heavy construction equipment.

In addition, WBG would also be able to partner with SANY University to provide training on IBS technology and heavy equipment operations to local students and workers. It is noteworthy that WBG, through its education arm, owns Widad University College and Widad College, where cumulatively over 43,000 Malaysian and international students have graduated over the years.

IBS, also known as pre-fabrication, is an important tool in boosting construction productivity. This technology allows building components to be manufactured in a controlled off-site environment and require little additional site work once installed. IBS has been employed in some of Malaysia’s most iconic structures such as the Petronas Twin Towers and the KL International Airport.

“It is a great pleasure to be working with a Forbes TOP 500 Club company like SANY. The technology and knowledge transfer from SANY is expected to put WBG ahead of the curve as we continue to deliver high-quality property and infrastructure projects. The utilisation of IBS in our projects will be able to improve end-quality, reduce construction duration and lower related costs. With this partnership, we are heeding the government’s call for construction players to embrace IBS for a more technology-driven business environment,“ said Widad Business Group group executive chairman Tan Sri Muhammad Ikmal.

“WBG has an exciting line-up of property and infrastructure projects ahead, which would elevate the Group to the next level. Our biggest project in hand, The Langkasuka, is inching closer towards its groundbreaking ceremony in the second quarter of 2022 and we are looking to completing the project as planned. The IBS technology from SANY Group will be a great asset in this development.”