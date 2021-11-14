Widening the tax net to bring in undetected income, taxpayers

MALAYSIAN tax authorities are casting their net wider and taking steps to bring in undetected income and taxpayers. Among the measure to be introduced are:

Tax identification Number (TIN)

Budget 2022 makes it compulsory for every Malaysian citizen above the age of 18 to have a Tax identification Number (TIN) from Jan 1, 2022. The requirement for TIN is being globally rolled out as part of the initiative to ease the exchange of information on taxpayers across borders.

The main purpose is to widen the tax net to bring in taxpayers who had in the past not filed any tax returns to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and to bring in all Malaysians citizens into the tax net once they reach the age of 18. This goes beyond individuals and includes companies, limited liability partnerships, trusts, cooperatives, and societies. The director-general of the IRB will automatically assign a TIN to the new taxpayers based on information from internal sources and other governmental agencies.

The current taxpayers who have been assigned a tax reference number are deemed to have a TIN from Jan 1, 2022. No action is required from their part.

Currently, TIN is required by financial institutions to open bank accounts and carry out transactions. Extending the use of TIN beyond financial transactions is likely to happen. An example where TIN may be required is for purchase of properties, vehicles, and other transactions.

This will make it much easier for the tax authorities to track taxpayers who are under declaring or failing to disclose their income. This will also facilitate the sharing of such information with foreign tax authorities.

The tax net will now widen to catch income earned from the gig economy, part-time workers, self-employed, freelancing contractors, etc. Once TIN is rolled out fully, the tax authorities can use the information to check out why certain taxpayers are not filing any returns.

Tax deduction at source on local payments

Tax deduction at source on local payments is a new concept of collecting tax in Malaysia. However, this is not uncommon in many countries such as India and the UK.

The purpose of using this mechanism to collect the tax from the payer on account of the recipient is to bring taxpayers in certain industries or commercial sectors who do have not exhibited a proper compliance of their tax responsibilities (i.e. underdeclaring income or not bringing such income to tax).

Currently, there is already a disclosure requirement by every company that makes payments to agents, dealers and distributors to disclose the information to the IRB. Finance Bill 2021 has extended the responsibility of the payer to deduct 2% of from the gross payments in the form of money from sales, transactions or schemes made to tax resident individual agents, dealers and distributors. This will only be applicable in 2022 to individuals who received more than RM100,000 in the form of cash or otherwise (in kind) from the company in 2021. The same test needs to be applied every year.

This will have impact on resident individuals involved in the insurance industry, direct marketing sectors, property sector, stockbrokers, mutual funds industry, etc.

There are ambiguities that need to be clarified by the tax authorities before the Finance Bill 2021 becomes an Act. Examples of the ambiguities are:

1) the definition of agent, dealer and distributor needs to be clarified and defined in a concise manner;

2) the valuation criteria for determining non-monetary payments;

3) how will non-resident companies with no business presence in Malaysia comply with this requirement.

Clarification of these ambiguities will avoid future disputes.

This article was contributed by Thannees Tax Consulting Services Sdn Bhd managing director SM Thanneermalai.