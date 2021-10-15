Wild boar found wandering along Gurney Drive shot dead

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) shot dead a wild boar that was found wandering along Jalan Gurney, here, today.

Northeast district Civil Defence Force (APM) officer, Captain (PA) Muhammad Aizat Abdul Ghani said his team received a call from the public informing of the incident at 9 am. An APM team was despatched to the scene where it found a wild boar wandering in the area.

“Five members of the APM who went to the location tried to catch the wild boar but were unsuccessful as it was aggressive. The wild boar ran to the main road and fled into the bushes behind the Gurney Drive food court. We contacted Perhilitan for further assistance,“ he said. when contacted, today.

He said Perhilitan decided to shoot the wild boar because it was concerned that it would disturb and endanger the public.

He said the operation ended at 9.40 am after the wild boar was shot dead. There were no injuries or damage to public property in the incident.

Earlier, photographs and video footage of a wild boar on the sidewalk and on the road were disseminated on social media. It is understood that the wild boar was first seen at Pulau Tikus market before it ran towards Gurney Drive.-Bernama