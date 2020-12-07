Wild boar in Alamanda: Store temporarily closed

PUTRAJAYA: It is business as usual at the Alamanda Shopping Centre here, except for the store which has been intruded by a wild boar yesterday, as it will be temporarily closed for business until further notice.

The management of Alamanda in a statement today said the store closure was to pave way for a thorough cleansing works as well as cleansing in accordance to Islamic compliance facilitated by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department officials and the disposal of the identified “contaminated” apparels.

It said the common areas in the shopping mall, especially at the area where the wild boar was found, had been cleaned and sanitised.

“Alamanda does not anticipate any impact on the mall’s business as this case has been well-contained and Alamanda will remain open and continue to do business as normal,” it said.

The Alamanda shopping complex was in an uproar after a wild boar wandered into the mall at around noon on Sunday.

According to the management of Alamanda, the wild boar was seen entering the shopping complex at around 12.20 pm from the car park area located at P3, which was believed to have escaped from the nearby forest.

It said security personnel had attempted to chase the wild boar out of the mall, but instead the animal ran into a store located at the Lower Ground.

The Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department was notified on the matter as soon as the management of Alamanda was alerted on the incident.

It said shoppers in the store were evacuated prior the arrival of firemen and the store was cordoned off to allow firemen to handle the situation, and at about 1.05 pm, the firemen succeeded in removing the wild boar out of Alamanda.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our shoppers, retailers and staff as we continue to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our communities,” it said. — Bernama