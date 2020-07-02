Wild party: Police detain 19 in Tawau

TAWAU: Police arrested 19 individuals involved in a wild party at a house in Taman Nordin here, yesterday.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said the 11 men and eight women aged 21 to 31 were detained in an operation dubbed ‘Ops Parti Liar’ at 8.30 am.

“Inspections revealed that all of them including three Indonesians, did not observe social distancing measures, besides testing positive for ketamine, amphetamine and methamphetamine,” he said in a statement here, today.

Peter said all the suspects were also issued with compounds and placed under remand for further investigations. -Bernama