Will number of Covid-19 cases last year be repeated?

FOR the first three months of 2021, the average number of Covid-19 cases per day was 3,289 in January, 3,064 in February and 1,443 in March.

But later, the authorities relaxed restrictions from mid-April and as a result, the average number of Covid-19 cases started to rise again with 2,107 per day in April, 5,279 in May, 5,987 in June, 11,655 in July and culminating with 20,419 in August.

For the 12 months of 2021, the average number of Covid-19 cases was 7,247 per day, which was a disaster compared to only 330 per day for 2020, from the time the first Covid-19 case was detected on Jan 25 until Dec 31.

We started 2022 well with 3,386 cases on Jan 1, dropping to 2,882 on Jan 2 and only 2,342 on Jan 17.

But on Jan 26, the number went up to 4,744 – the highest over 47 days since Dec 10 with 5,058 cases.

For the first 26 days of January, the average number of Covid-19 cases was at 3,342 per day, higher than the 3,064 per day in last January.

Even if the average per day for the first quarter of this year is at 2,583, there is nothing to cheer about as this was the same figure for last year.

So, will the number of Covid-19 cases for last year be repeated this year?

If so, 2022 will also be another lost year, just like 2020 and 2021 were washouts.

Sadly, there is no third time lucky as even more businesses and livelihoods will succumb to the prolonged effects of this pandemic.

On Jan 23, it was announced that there will be no more travel restrictions and that balik kampung will be allowed for Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays in May.

If there is an increase in Covid-19 cases, an enhanced movement control order would be used in the affected areas.

On Jan 26, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin warned that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is expected to rise, as the Omicron wave has begun in Malaysia.

Apart from keeping our fingers crossed, what else can we do?

YS Chan

Kuala Lumpur