Will there be another educator extraordinaire?

WE are still searching for another Datuk Mokhtar Dahari, another Tan Sri P. Ramlee and of course, another Tun Ismail Ali. They are the best in their respective fields and have always put the country first.

Deepest condolences to the family of “arwah” Tun Arshad Ayub(pix).

He was an educator extraordinaire, a dedicated civil servant and a disciplinarian.

He came from a modest rubber tapper family. With restricted resources in the 60’s, his dedication and hard work transformed Mara College of Business and Professional Studies to Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), and has produced about 800,000 graduates. Taking an average of five in a family, four million people have been able to share and enjoy the fruits of his labour.

He not only thinks outside the box but went “outside the box” to make twinning programmes in those days a reality.

He taught us discipline. A friend of mine went to the dining hall at Shah Alam wearing slippers and was asked to wear shoes.

Though a disciplinarian, he understood our feelings as teenagers and allowed our long hairs to flow. He was a good father to us.

He leaves behind a legacy and permanent asset for the rest of us to improve on, and to elevate UiTM in global rankings.

UiTM has produced many prize winners and best students, and I trust there are concrete plans to produce more.

I am happy that UiTM now has a UiTM 2025 Strategic Plan to internationalise staff and student mobility programmes. But do consider non-Malays who are in our beloved country, who are sincere and willing to contribute.

During his tenure, 95% of the lecturers were non-Malays, including foreigners such as from Sri Lanka, and their commitment to the students were absolute.

We need to change from being sitters to movers, being part of the solution, and be powerful enough to pass on the habit and important survival trait.

Is there a political will or somebody to rise to the occasion?

A great man is a torch in the darkness and a beacon in the night.

So, can we see another Tun Arshad Ayub in the not too distant future?

We have waited so long for another Mokhtar Dahari, P. Ramlee and Ismail Ali.