Win against Penang a confidence booster for KDA FC: Aidil Sharin

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC’s success in winning three valuable points by edging Penang FC 1-0 in their Super League match yesterday is a confidence booster for the team which have displayed a less than encouraging performance in their last few matches.

KDA FC coach Aidil Sharin Sahak said he was satisfied with the performance shown by his players in the match at the Darul Aman Stadium here.

He said the appearance of five imported players in the match was also seen to improve the team’s performance and KDA FC were now considered a complete team to continue in the competition and notch more victories.

“I hope with this win, it can restore the team’s confidence, it is also considered a start for the team which is now complete with five imported players who can be fielded at any time.

“As we all know, the previous Kedah team was incomplete without some imported players, so I hope that Kedah will become a strong team again to compete in the league,“ he told the post-match press conference.

KDA FC’s goal was netted by Wanja Ronald Ngah.

Commenting further, Aidil Sharin said his team now need to focus on facing their next opponent, Melaka United FC, at the Hang Jebat Stadium on Sept 9, which he believes will be an intense and challenging match.

Meanwhile, Penang FC coach Zainal Abidin Hassan expressed his disappointment with last night’s result and claimed that Ngah was in an offside position before the goal was scored in the 55th minute.

“I need to look back to find out if he was indeed in an offside position, if it is true we will lodge a protest,“ he said.

Zainal Abidin added that overall, his men had displayed a good game, but failed to take advantage of several opportunities to score.-Bernama