Winner scoops Proton X50 grand prize in lucky draw

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magnum Kungfu Stamp and Win competition ended with much excitement and joy, at a prize-giving ceremony held at PROTON Sales Gallery, Kepong where the lucky winner received the keys to her new Proton X50 worth RM86,300.

Magnum Kungfu Stamp and Win Campaign which ran from 22 August till 16 October 2022, offered prizes up for grabs worth over RM1,000,000. All the customers needed to do, to visit the Magnum outlet and purchase any Magnum Lucky Pick ticket worth RM10 and above.

They were then rewarded with amazing gifts such as free Magnum Life tickets and premium gifts each time they completed each stamp. Once customers have completed all 4 stamps in 1 stamp card, they were entitled to the lucky draw to win the Grand Prize of a Proton X50.

“When I first received a call from a Magnum staff to inform that I’ve won, I couldn’t believe it and it was only after receiving an official email that the news finally sank in,” says the delighted lucky winner during the prize-giving ceremony.

“Words cannot describe how happy I am, and I always try my luck buying the numbers from Magnum because it was so easy to play. Now, I feel that it’s easy to win as well!” said the lucky winner.

At the ceremony, Chong Fhui, the Magnum Chief Operations Officer said that they had received about 80,000 submissions for the Magnum Kungfu Stamp and Win Campaign.

“It was a not-to-be-missed contest as we intended to spread our joy and bring a smile to our customers who have been so supportive through the years,” he said.

As one exciting campaign ends, Magnum app has launched another new feature.

Introducing M-Premium in MyMagnum 4D app, where members get exclusive benefits on top of all your favorite basic features!

M Premium Benefit includes:

1. Lost Winning Ticket Plan - up to RM1,000*

2. Magnum Life Grand Prize Bonus Reward

3. MyMagnum 4D Kaki Referral Programme - RM3 TNG reload pin* for every successful referral

4. Exclusive access to Huat Up Lucky Monday

5. Birthday Bonus and much more!

