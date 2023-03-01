Wisma Jakel fire: Police will only probe if Fire Dept detects possible arson

SHAH ALAM: Police will only take over investigations into fire incidents at Wisma Jakel in Section 7 here if any element of arson is detected, based on the results of the Fire and Rescue Department’s report.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said thus far the police have not received any report from the owner of Wisma Jakel or any other party, regarding the cause of the fire in the building.

“If there is a criminal element of arson based on the fire department’s report, then we will take over this case,” he said at the scene of the fire at Wisma Jakel today.

“I just want to remind social media users once again to be careful in what they say and not arbitrarily (make allegations) related to this fire incident.

“So I suggest we stop (speculating). Whoever with intent to incite the upset workers who lost their jobs. It is not an incident that we wish upon ourselves, so be careful in making statements,” he said.

In another development, Mohd Iqbal said police received a total of seven reports related to the famous textile retail fire case since early Sunday (Jan 1) morning, with three each from Jakel and the owner of a nearby shop, while one report was lodged by the public.

Mohd Iqbal also said that six policemen including from the traffic division have been stationed at the forward control centre set up at the scene, along with the fire department personnel to monitor the site.

He also urged motorists not to stop on the road shoulder to watch the removal of unburnt textile goods because it will only disrupt traffic.

“I advise (the public) not to stop to take pictures for whatever purpose so that traffic can run smoothly and the process can be carried out,” he said.

The popular textile store first caught fire on Jan 1 morning and the fire department, which received an emergency call at 7.08 am, had extinguished it completely hours later.-Bernama