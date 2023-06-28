Wisma Putra addresses technical hiccups to resolve postal vote issues

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian diplomatic mission offices (Malawakil) have been taking action to resolve technical issues to facilitate information from the Election Commission (SPR) regarding postal votes for Malaysians who are overseas.

This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) in a statement on Tuesday in response to a newspaper article from The Star on June 25, 2023, which cited Global Bersih's statement regarding the dissemination of inaccurate or out-of-date information on the Malawakil offices' official portal regarding postal votes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to ensure that voters and Malaysians overseas can access clear, authentic, and current information supplied by the EC.

“However, a small number of Malawakil offices have faced technical problems in updating their Official Portal. The offices concerned have and are taking action to overcome the technical problems,“ said the statement. stated on the Official Website of the Election Commission (SPR) ) which

“The Ministry would like to clarify that the link to detailed information on the 15th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Postal Ballot Application for Postal Ballot Application Category 1B (Overseas) - Online, as stated on the Official Website of the Election Commission (SPR) ) which is https://www.spr.gov.my/ms/permohonan-undi-pos-pru-dun-ke-15 , has now been publicised on the Ministry's Official Portal - https://www.kln.gov.my starting June 16, 2023.”

The same thing was also uploaded on all the ministry's main official social media platforms namely Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The information has also been uploaded on the Official Portals of almost all Malawakil offices as well as their respective official social media platforms from the same date.

Geneva-headquartered Global Bersih is part of a movement that helped Malaysians abroad cast their votes in the last general election. -Bernama