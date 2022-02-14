Wisma Putra all out assist 13 M’sians stranded at Manila Airport

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Embassy in Manila is currently on the ground to assist the 13 Malaysians stranded at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport after their Malaysian digital Covid-19 vaccination credentials were not recognised by the Philippine authorities.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) is also currently liaising with the relevant agencies in the Philippines to sort out the problem.

“Wisma Putra is liaising with relevant agencies to facilitate the process smoothly. The Malaysian Government will always continue to uphold and protect the rights of our fellow ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family),” said the latest tweet from Wisma Putra commenting on the matter.

Malaysian media reported that the 13 were part of a group of 15 people who had travelled from Kuala Lumpur to Manila on Sunday.

They were refused entry into the republic and told that the Malaysian digital vaccine certificate in the MySejahtera app was not an acceptable proof of vaccination.

Meanwhile, the affected travellers told the Malaysian media that their passports were confiscated and were told that they will be deported on Tuesday – and have to remain at the airport in the meantime as no hotel facilities were provided.

It was also reported that the Malaysian ambassador to the Philippines had personally met the stranded passengers at the airport and was working on an appeal for vaccination reciprocity, but had yet to receive a response from the Philippine authorities.-Bernama