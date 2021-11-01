Wisma Putra announces two appointments under Minister's office, promoting Cultural Diplomacy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) today announced two new appointments under the Minister's office, namely Dr Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri as Cultural Secretary and Datuk Seri Eizlan Yusof as Creative Adviser, effective Nov 1.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the appointments were in line with the objective of developing Malaysia's Cultural Diplomacy under the Malaysian Foreign Policy Framework which aimed to create new avenues to showcase the country's national identity and values, as well as to promote cultural outreach and exchanges.

“Wisma Putra is formulating several priorities in Foreign Policy and one of them is related to Cultural Diplomacy.

“In terms of Foreign Policy, Cultural Diplomacy which is also termed Soft Power, and in the context of ASEAN 2025, one of the pillars in the ASEAN Community also touches on socio-cultural issues.

“Cultural diplomacy is not something new, but we must improve the quality of work in this regard. I am confident that both of them will carry out their responsibilities with dedication and success,“ he said at a press conference at Wisma Putra, today.

Saifuddin added that an Arts and Culture Committee (ARCA) would also be established under the Minister's office to strengthen efforts in positioning Malaysia's arts as an effective avenue in promoting the country's historical and cultural heritage.

Responding to media inquiries on the new appointment, Ahmad Idham said the opportunity given was something new in his career path.

“This is one of my dreams to invigorate the country’s creative industry, especially with the capacity given under this Cultural Diplomacy, I hope we can achieve the ambition to internationalise the country’s local culture and products,“ he said.

Eizlan is also grateful for the trust placed in him by Wisma Putra and hopes to work extensively to elevate local art products to the international stage.

Ahmad Idham is the former chief executive officer of the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) and has extensive experience in Malaysia's creative industry for more than 25 years, including winning an international award at the Chunsa Korea Film Festival in 2018.

Eizlan is no stranger to the industry and has served in various capacities and won multiple local and international awards.-Bernama