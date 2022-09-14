Wisma Putra establishes six groups of field experts to advise gov’t more effectively: Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) has created six subject matter expert groups so that its diplomatic abilities can be empowered, and to advise the government more effectively.

Its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said the areas concerned are climate change, technology, international architecture, maritime, women’s empowerment, and disarmament.

He said the heads of the fields have been appointed, while the members – numbering between five and seven people – will be selected from among the ministry’s personnels as well as external professionals, such as civil society members and academicians.

“This assignment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is increasingly challenging due to many reasons, including challenges from the behaviour and habits of major powers and current developments such as climate change and technological advancement,“ he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Excellent Service Award Ceremony, here, today.

The ceremony celebrated 111 civil servants who demonstrated excellent performance throughout the year 2021, and 30 more staff members who retired compulsorily between October 2021 and August 2022.

Explaining further, Saifuddin said the groups are also expected to create a new culture among Wisma Putra personnels to race to become experts in their respective fields.

He said the heads of the Malaysian delegation are also expected to be subject experts about the country and region they serve in.

Earlier in his speech, Saifuddin called on the people of Wisma Putra to examine the habits and behaviour of the big powers and current developments with a high level of understanding, and to be careful of deceptions as well as to be meticulous in carrying out negotiations.-Bernama