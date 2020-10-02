With end of loan moratorium, chaos ensues for bank customers

PETALING JAYA: With the moratorium on loan repayments ending on Sept 30, some local banks have started deducting money owed to them from their customers’ bank accounts.

This is despite the customers having applied to extend the repayment moratorium for another three months.

Hafiz Sohaimi, 30, was one of many victims who claimed his bank had taken away almost all of the money in his account yesterday.

“They deducted a total of RM776.45 and only left me with RM22.33 when I checked my account balance,” he told theSun.

He thought the little money he had saved would enable him to survive for the month, but now he is in despair that nearly 90% of his money has already been deducted although he had applied for the moratorium extension early last month.

“I went to the bank early this morning to get clarification and hopefully for them to return the money since I needed it to pay my monthly bills. But when I went to one of the bank’s branches, i was told by the officer there that many applications are still in process and are facing similar situations,“ he said.

“The bank officer said it will take time for them to return the money and an officer will call to get confirmation of my job status as I’m jobless since August,“ he said.

“I’ve already applied for the extension in early September but still this happened. I have to work hard delivering food while waiting for other job opportunities to survive,“ he said.

Many others vented their frustration on the bank’s Twitter account to seek clarification and questioned the unjust action.

A twitter handle @NyDa_laA , Fara Hanida tweeted asking why the bank had deducted her money for the housing loan which apparently was more than the amount agreed in her housing loan agreement.

“Why was my money deducted for extra charges without my knowledge? I received a letter on my housing loan that it will be reduced. But yesterday the bank took away more than the fixed amount agreed. I tried to call them but no one bothered to serve me as I was put on hold for about half an hour,“ she tweeted.

Another twitter handle @Johanmyd said his wife and he had applied for the extension in early September but the full amount was still deducted from his savings account.

“ My wife and I applied for Covid repayment assistance in early September. We have provided the supporting documents to your staff Nazira Azman but after that no update on our status. Then yesterday the loan amount was deducted in full from my savings account. Application rejected?” he tweeted today.

A frustrated customer, @fateenameera, tweeted saying she had paid her ASB loan through instalment yesterday but she realised that the bank still deducted the amount again through her account.

Another customer, @izat_ghazali, tweeted that his bank had deducted money for his car loan yesterday despite he not giving any auto-debit instruction.