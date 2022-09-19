With halal exports set to hit RM56bil by 2025, S’gor is stepping up its game

SHAH ALAM: Selangor has set its sights on becoming a halal industry leader in Southeast Asia and globally by bridging the gap between the industry and halal certification to meet growing consumer needs.

The Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department reported in September last year that Malaysia’s halal exports were expected to hit RM56 billion by 2025 while on Sept 6, research and consultant firm Frost and Sullivan said the global halal market is expected to reach RM20.8 trillion by 2030.

In taking advantage of the potential growth, Selangor Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said the state will also launch the Selangor Halal Council once it is approved by the state Executive Council this month.

“We are committed to ensuring the halal industry continues to thrive by becoming the first in Malaysia to introduce a halal industry portfolio to streamline and better navigate halal-related businesses and projects.”

He said with the rapid growth of the halal market, competition with other countries is high, and Selangor needs to step up its game by gathering data on the halal market and industry players.

Neighbouring countries such as Indonesia and Thailand have set up their own halal councils to meet the global demand for halal products, he added.

“The Selangor Halal Council will be under the purview of the halal standing committee that consists of other related portfolios such as agriculture, entrepreneurial and tourism,” he told theSun during a visit to the Mutiara Fig farm in Shah Alam as part of a halal media familiarisation trip recently.

On taking local products to the international market, Zawawi said Selangor is helping businesses that have met requirements, including capital and adequate supplies, to penetrate international markets.

He said Selangor is always looking for ways to better understand the industry’s needs through international perspectives by conducting a convention that gathers all halal industry players under one roof.

“This is why we have the Selangor Halal Convention, where we gather business owners and entrepreneurs from various sectors of the halal ecosystem, including logistics and banking, so that we can conduct business-matching.

“We will also invite international partners and representatives from Australia, Indonesia, Thailand and the UK to participate in our conventions and conferences,” he said.

Zawawi added that he will attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey, in November to explore strategic collaborations with other countries.

Selangor aims to find new markets within countries under the OIC to promote local halal products.

Sourcing of raw materials to be used in the cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and food and beverage sectors, including halal gelatin, which is available in other countries, is also on the agenda.

“We are looking at countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh to purchase raw materials at best prices so we can process them for production,” he said.

Zawawi added that Selangor would continue to cultivate and support the halal industry by guiding SMEs to further ensure that their products are halal-certified.