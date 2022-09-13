With heavy rainfall since last week, Bangkok braces for floods

BANGKOK: Heaviest rainfall recorded in two decades last week triggered floods in many low lying areas and streets of Bangkok, especially in areas along the river and canals, with heavy rainfall forcasted to continue nationwide until coming Sunday.

The Thai Meteorological Department in a statement said the public should be aware of heavy rains and the accumulation of rain water might cause flash floods and overflows especially along the waterways, foothills and low lying areas.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s staff have stepped up cleaning works along the river and canals, and the effort to drain out flood water.

The public have been busy setting up barriers and pilling up sandbags at the doorsteps of shops and houses at the low-lying areas in the city to reduce flood losses.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda said the influence of the Southwest monsoon and strong winds in the Gulf and Andaman Sea have caused heavy rain in many parts of Thailand, resulting in flooding in low-lying areas.

“Since September 1, a total of 31 provinces have been affected by flash floods following heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa assured that there will not be a repeat of the 2011 floods that brought devastation to many places in the kingdom.

He said the authorities have been closely monitoring the situation and doing their level best in mitigating the situation. -Bernama