With over 4,000 dengue cases, Johor focusing on combating the disease

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government wants to focus on combating dengue following more than 4,000 cases recorded in the state since January until today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan the state would be taking the approach of holding more anti-dengue campaigns and programmes soon.

“The number of reported cases at over 4,000 is not small, with Johor Bahru district having the highest number of cases. Hence, all parties including the community need to play a role (in combating dengue),” he told reporters after visiting a poor couple with health problems, here, this evening.

Also present was Johor Social Security Organisation (Socso) director, Tong Sing Chuan.

Meanwhile, the plight of A. Pathmanathan, 50, and his wife, P. Kanagambigai, 41, who live in Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang and have two children, has received the attention of various parties including Socso.

Vidyananthan said Pathmanathan who worked as a lorry driver with a company, lost his job since last March due to his kidney disease, was eligible for the invalidity pension of RM1,477 per month.

Besides that, Socso will bear the cost of his dialysis treatment.

Vidyananthan said the Johor Welfare Department, meanwhile, would assist Kanagambigai, who has 80 per cent visual impairment in both eyes, to get an eye check-up appointment at a hospital.

The couple’s hardship has drawn public attention after a non-governmental organisation shared information on it on Facebook recently. -Bernama