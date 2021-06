PETALING JAYA: The simple act of going out these days has become too stressful for most people, often leading to exhaustion and fatigue.

Experts attribute this to the seismic shift to what is called the “new normal” way of life.

Going out to work, run an errant or to just have a good time was taken for granted before the Covid-19 pandemic made it unsafe, even deadly, to step out the door.

According to UK clinical psychologist Dr Julie Smith, staying at home has become the default way of life and everyone’s comfort zone.

“So when you have to do something new or different, the brain is bound to give you a little spike in stress.”

In a recent BBC interview, she explained that after a long period of little or no physical activity, the human body becomes lethargic.

By not exercising or socialising as we normally would, our mood will be negatively impacted, she added.

Clinical psychologist Dr Joel Low agreed that such feelings are normal as people get accustomed to being under lockdown.

The nation is now under its third lockdown, which has been extended to June 28.

Low said the current version of “normal” is staying at home.

“The feeling of fatigue is mostly due to the change in our lifestyle,” he told theSun.

During the first movement control order last year, the opposite was true. “At that time people felt exhausted and stressed out having to stay home all the time. It was a significant change in their daily routine.”

On the other hand, going out today creates anxiety and fatigue, let alone the fear of getting infected with Covid-19.

“We now have to take extra precautions such as ensuring hygiene, keeping a distance from others and wearing masks,” he said, adding that people should learn to adjust to the changes rather rush through things.

“The human body is incapable of such rapid transitions and we have to take our time to get used to them.”

Relate Mental Health Malaysia founder Dr Chua Sook Ning said, “stress caused by financial and relationship challenges become harder to manage when we are tired. This is a natural consequence.”

She suggested that people should accept the fact that they are not feeling particularly good and realise that this is normal under the current situation.

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris counselling psychologist Dr Fauziah Mohd Saad said negative emotions result from fear of the virus whenever we go out.

However, people are social creatures and seclusion also leads to depression, she said, adding that keeping in touch with others via social media, and a more positive mindset

can help.