KUALA LUMPUR: For the past two weeks, the consistent decline in Covid-19 positive cases has given people the confidence that the country’s efforts to break the chain of the virus infection have shown positive signs.

These developments clearly show that healthcare workers and law enforcement personnel have performed their duties well but that goal will not be fully achieved if the people continue to disobey the Movement Control Order (MCO).

This is because as long as there is no vaccine to treat Covid-19, people need to be concerned about the public health method, that prevention is better than treatment and to adopt new healthy habits.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also expects the world to continue the fight against Covid-19 until next year, which means that it will still be eight months until the country is completely free of this deadly pandemic.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said yesterday there were 36 positive cases and no death recorded, a major success for healthcare workers who had been working tirelessly to detect and treat patients for the past few months.

The drop in the number of daily cases is a result of proactive and aggressive action in detecting cases carried out especially in the last two weeks, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and various agencies.

Despite the good news, Dr Noor Hisham warned that new cases would be possible in the next two weeks, especially in relation to Malaysians returning from overseas as well as local cases involved under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Meanwhile, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Pusat Bandar Utara and the surrounding areas at the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market, better known as the Selayang Wholesale Market, were the sixth location to be placed under EMCO.

If Malaysians want to see Covid-19 to remain consistently under control and for the MCO to end soon, then lets do our parts by staying at home and adhere to the MCO directives throughout the crisis. -Bernama