KULAI: Three men and a woman were charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with killing a 46-year-old man in a fight at a house in Taman Tan Yoke Fong, here, last week.

Mohd Hafize Mohamad Kassim, 36, Awalludin Abdul Hamid, 54, Tan Wei Cong, 25, and Noorhaszieda Hasan, 32, all unemployed, nodded in understanding when the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin.

However, no plea was recorded from the four accused as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were charged with the murder of Nosaisain Muhamad, in a house at G-30, Jalan Tan Yoke Fong 25 in Taman Tan Yoke Fong, between 7am and 9.45pm, last Aug 16.

The charge framed under Section 302 Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court set Oct 5 for re-mention pending the post mortem report.

Deputy public prosecutor Edelynn Wong appeared for the prosecution while the accused were not represented. Bernama