KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was among four people arrested for alleged drug trafficking in a raid at an apartment in Bukit Jalil last May 16.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said all the suspects were locals aged between 28 and 45 and there were all still in remand.

In the raid, the police also seized various types of drugs, comprising syabu, MDMA powder, erimin pills, ecstasy pills, Lysergic Asid Diethylamide and ketamine, worth RM204,943, he told a media conference here today.

He said the police also seized three cars, comprising a Mercedes Benz, Perodua Alza and a Honda City.

In another development, Anuar said eight men were arrested last Friday on suspicion of being involved in a syndicate involved in stealing car exhaust mufflers in Taman Desa, here; Batu Caves and Kota Pendamar, Klang.

He said the suspects, aged between 21 and 32, were believed to have stolen the exhaust mufflers of cars parked on the side of the road and then sold them to foreign buyers, including from Japan and Germany.

Following their arrest, the police also seized various equipment used to steal exhaust tubes and a lorry, adding that the suspects are in remand until tomorrow for investigation under Section 379A (1) of the Penal Code for theft of motor vehicles or component parts of motor vehicles. — Bernama