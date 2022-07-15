Woman arrested over husband’s death

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested a woman following the death of her husband in an incident at Flat Nipah, Taman Daya, this morning.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat, when contacted, confirmed this.

He said the police were alerted of the incident at about 7.50 am today.

On arriving at the scene, he said, the police found the victim, identified as Lee Ming How, 44, dead.

The body was then sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for post mortem.

Following the incident, Raub said, police arrested the victim’s wife, aged 35, for investigation.

The police would apply for an order to remand her today, he added. — Bernama