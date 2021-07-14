Woman arrested over petrol station burglaries

MELAKA: Police have solved five burglary cases involving petrol stations in the city following the arrest of a woman.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the 48-year-old suspect was detained in Taman Peringgit Ria on July 11.

Early investigations reveal that the woman acted alone and is believed to have been active from mid-June to early this month.

“The suspect often wore a hoodie jacket when breaking into petrol stations between 3 am and 7 am.

“Total loss from the burglaries is valued at RM5,000 including cash and damage to the premises,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect has previous criminal records and tested positive for drugs, he added. — Bernama