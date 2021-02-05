Woman born to Muslim father and Buddhist mother wins appeal to be declared non-Muslim

PUTRAJAYA: A woman who was born out of wedlock to a Muslim father and a Buddhist mother today won her appeal in the Federal Court to be declared a non-Muslim.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, chairing a nine-member bench, delivered the 7-2 majority decision through Zoom in allowing Rosliza Ibrahim’s appeal and granted the declarations sought by her.

She held that Rosliza is not a person professing Islam because there is no proof that she is a Muslim by original faith.

Justice Tengku Maimun said there was also no proof that Rosliza’s mother professed Islam at the time of Rosliza’s birth as she considered herself a Buddhist in her written application for a new identity card in 1995 and in her statutory declaration in 2008.

The declarations that were granted were that Rosliza is an illegitimate person and that her late mother, who passed away in 20O9, a Buddhist, is her natural mother.

The court also granted a declaration that the word “parents’ in paragraph (b) of the Interpretation of “Muslim” in Section 2 of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor Enactment 2003) does not include the putative father of an illegitimate child.

The third declaration granted was that Rosliza was not a person professing Islam and Syariah Courts within the state of Selangor do not have jurisdiction over her.

Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf and Federal Court judges Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli, Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof, Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan and Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang concurred with Justice Tengku Maimun.

Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed and Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim agreed with Justice Tengku Maimun on the answers to the two legal questions but departed on the declaratory reliefs to be granted to Rosliza.

Justice Azahar only granted a declaration that Rosliza, a resident in Selangor, is an illegitimate person and that her Buddhist mother is her natural mother.

Justice Azahar, however, said he was unable to make any order in respect to two other reliefs sought by Rosliza, including a declaration that she is not a Muslim because he did not have the benefit of the opinion of the Fatwa Committee.

He said the matter dealt with the religious status of Rosliza at the time of her birth that transgresses into the realm of Islamic law, which needs serious consideration, proper scrutiny and proper interpretation of the law.

“I am of the opinion that to remove any doubt it is advisable that the Civil Court obtains the opinion of qualified and eminent Islamic scholars who are properly qualified in the field of Islamic jurisprudence to provide opinion in accordance with religious tenets and principles to assist the court in determining the issue,“ he said.

Earlier, Justice Tengku Maimun said evidence in both Rosliza and her mother’s statutory declarations and the religious authorities’ letters stating that they were unable to locate any record of a marriage between Rosliza’s parents has sufficiently cast doubts on the existence of her parents’ marriage.

She said since there was no evidence from Rosliza’s father, the religious authorities or any other relevant person, there is no proof that Rosliza’s parents were married.

Justice Tengku Maimun said Rosliza was illegitimate and that Rosliza’s mother was never a Muslim, hence her father’s religion cannot be ascribed to Rosliza.

She said there was also no evidence that Rosliza’s mother jointly consented to recognise her as a Muslim.

In her originating summons filed in 2015, Rosliza sought for a declaration that she was not a Muslim and therefore the Syariah Court had no jurisdiction over her as she claimed that she was born out of wedlock to a Muslim father but raised as a Buddhist by her late Buddhist mother.

According to the facts of the case, in 1994, her father submitted an application for an identity card on behalf of Rosliza and in his application, he stated his daughter’s religion to be Islam and recorded Rosliza’s mother’s descent as Malay.

In 1995, her father submitted an application for his new identity card and recorded his religion as Islam and that he was married. A month earlier in the same year, Rosliza’s mother submitted her application for a new identity card recording her religion as Buddhist, her descent as Chinese and her marital status as married.

Rosliza, 38, lost her case in the Shah Alam High Court as it was dismissed on June 22, 2017 and her appeal at the Court of Appeal was also dismissed on April 25, 2018.

On Jan 20 last year, the Federal Court granted Rosliza’s application for leave to appeal on the two legal questions for determination by the Federal Court. — Bernama