Woman, boyfriend remanded over alleged abuse to death of baby boy

LUMUT: A woman and her boyfriend were remanded for seven days from yesterday to assist in the investigation into the death of an eight-month-old baby boy, who was believed to have been abused.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the remand order against the woman and her boyfriend, both aged 30, was to facilitate investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The man, a policeman under suspension, was arrested in Sungai Siput. The woman, who is a private nurse, and her husband divorced six months ago,“ he told a press conference after opening the Pulau Pangkor police station here today.

According to him, there were new and old injuries on the baby’s body and investigations were still underway to find out the cause of the injuries.

Yesterday, Sungai Siput police chief Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said that police received information regarding the death of the baby boy at about 7.15 am on Monday.

“The baby died on the way to Sungai Siput Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mior Faridalathrash said a total of 30 officers and personnel including two civil servants were stationed at the new police station.-Bernama