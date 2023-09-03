Woman caught hogging seat with shopping bags in crowded LRT

COMMON SENSE in public transportation seems to be lacking in Malaysian society as some selfish commuters have taken up seats by placing their items on it.

A video of an LRT commuter occupying the seat next to her with shopping bags in a crowded LRT train had circulated online, arousing disapproval from netizens.

The video, uploaded on Twitter, showed the passenger seated nicely with her bags next to her, inconsiderate of other commuters around her who could have needed that seat.

“Have a bit of common sense. Other people want to sit and you straight away put your paper bags on the seat next to you. You act like you do not know eventhough people are looking at you,” the text read in the video, referring to the passenger.

The Twitter user, @bckupacc99, who uploaded the video even said that the passenger is the ‘selfish’ kind who would move their things only when they are told to do so.

Netizens condemned the commuter’s lack of consideration and related their experiences encountering such passengers.

“When I used to travel back from work on the LRT, I saw many displaying this kind of behaviour. I didn’t say much and just moved their bag and put it on the floor. I was already tired from dealing with daft customers let alone dealing with fools like these,” a netizen said.

“I take the LRT and MRT every day and these kinds of commuters exist. If I want to sit, I usually just take their bag and put it down. I do not care if they say anything about it,” another netizen said.

While most agreed that the commuter lacked common sense, other netizens had called out the Twitter user for not speaking to the passenger first and making it a viral issue.

“Why didn’t you speak to her about this? She would have given you the seat, had you asked. But since this can go viral, might as well become a viral topic, right?” a netizen pointed out.

“If you wanted to sit, you could have just told her. But that’s the thing here, if this can become viral, what is the use of telling anyone anything?” a netizen chimed in.

Meanwhile, RapidKL’s Twitter account responded to the post and said they are planning a campaign to raise awareness about the issue.

“Regarding the issue, announcements will be made at intervals and a campaign will be highlighted on social media to increase commuters’ awareness (of this issue).

“At the same time, we will monitor the (LRT and MRTs) from time to time,” the reply said.