Woman charged with causing grievous hurt on Indonesian maid

KUALA LUMPUR: A company manager pleaded not guilty in the Selayang Sessions Court here today to a charge of causing grievous hurt to her Indonesian maid.

K Rineshini Naidu ,35, made the plea before judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin.

She was alleged to have voluntarily caused grievous hurt to Zailis ,46, with a wooden stick at a house in Taman Industri Bolton, Gombak, at 11 am last Aug 30.

The charge, framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine, or whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Nor Rajiah allowed her bail of RM8,000 with one surety and also ordered her to not intimidate or go near the victim.

The judge also allowed an application by deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisa Zainudin for the case to be transferred and jointly heard with another case at the Klang Sessions Court where the woman is jointly charged with her husband with trafficking the maid for exploitation as a forced labour.

The Klang Sessions Court had set Oct 5 for mention.-Bernama