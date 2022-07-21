Woman charged with murdering 11-year-old girl

BATU PAHAT: A woman was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today over the death of an 11-year-old girl in Yong Peng here last Thursday.

No plea was recorded from Sembakavali, 34, when the charge was read out before Magistrate Nurasidah A Rahman, who then set Sept 13 for mention.

Sembakavali, 34, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murdering the girl, N.Maha Letchumi at a house at Taman Bukit Tropika, Yong Peng, at about 4.55 pm last July 14.

She faced the death sentence if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Izzati Rozman prosecuted, while Sembakavali was unrepresented. - Bernama