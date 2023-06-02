Woman claims losing RM53,875 to online job scam

KUANTAN: A woman’s hope to increase her income through part-time work was destroyed after she ended up losing RM53,875 to an online job scam.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 41-year-old victim claimed that on Jan 29, she was contacted via WhatsApp regarding a job to subscribe and like YouTube pages.

“The victim claimed to have been promised a 30 per cent commission for each task performed. However, for the first task, she was instructed to make a payment of RM300 before receiving back RM390, which was deposited into her bank account.

“The victim, who was attracted by the amount of profit she made, continued making more payments but had to withdraw her savings and borrow money from family members to a total sum of RM53,875,” he said in a statement here today.

Ramli said the victim only realised she had been cheated after receiving no refund despite having made online payments to four accounts through 10 transactions, prompting her to file a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday.

He advised the public not to be easily duped by job offers on social media, especially those offering attractive returns.

The public is also reminded to check any bank account numbers they receive at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/ before making any transactions to avoid being scammed. -Bernama