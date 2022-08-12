Woman detained for child abuse

SHAH ALAM: The police have arrested a woman for allegedly abusing a 10-year-old girl.

Kuala Langat district police chief SuptAhmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @Saleh said the woman, in her 60s, was arrested at 12.10 am today after a report was lodged over a viralled video which showed a woman pulling a girl by the hair in front of a house Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat.

The suspect is a local and the girl is her adopted child, he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the girl was sent to Banting Hospital for treatment and the woman to be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.-Bernama