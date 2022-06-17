Woman dies in tour bus-trailer lorry crash

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was killed when the tour bus she was travelling in met with an accident with a 20-tonne trailer lorry at Km 425.8 of the North-South Expressway near Bukit Beruntung, Selangor early today.

All 39 other passengers, as well as the drivers of the two heavy vehicles, escaped unhurt.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said in the 3.30 mishap, the bus was believed to have crashed into the back of the trailer lorry coming from the same direction.

He said the woman, Hamaizah Fadzilah, 54, was seated in the front seat and was most affected by the frontal impact of the collision.

“She was pinned to her seat and we managed to get her out at 5.13 am but she was pronounced dead at the scene,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, he added.-Bernama