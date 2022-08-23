Woman engineer scammed RM260k by man she met on Tinder

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman engineer suffered losses of RM261,000 after falling victim to a non-existent coupon investment scheme.

North Johor Bahru deputy police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said the 40-year-old local lodged a police report two days ago (Aug 21), claiming that she had been scammed after a man she met on Tinder app last July introduced her to a coupon investment scheme.

“The coupon was sold by the individual who had promised the woman that she would get a return of five per cent within 30 minutes after the payment was made.

“The victim was found to have made 17 online transactions to transfer funds into the bank account(s) provided by the man,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim realised that she had been cheated when she could not contact the man after the website link given by the man, which allegedly showed the profit made, could not be accessed.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and advised the public to be cautious when dealing with strangers online or when conducting transactions involving large amounts of funds.-Bernama