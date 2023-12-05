Woman finds used condom on her tree outside apartment

LIVING in an apartment can pose many challenges, especially concerning neighbours, depending on how considerate they are of not only their surroundings but of others as well.

A woman recently went through the horror of a used condom landing on her tree kept outside.

The woman, Mimie Rahman, vented her disgust on Twitter , reminding those who are living in an apartment not to toss one’s condoms out the window.

“Since it fell on this tree, I can just move it around to get in a garbage bag without touching it, but if it falls on my air conditioner’s compressor, who is going to pick it up?” she said in her post.

As Mimie tried to get rid of the condom, she noticed that it started to smell bad and to make matters worse, it landed on one of the plants she meant to use for cooking.

“Now I have to spray water on this tree because of this. I would not have minded if it was a decorative plant, but this is an ajinomoto tree! I planned to use the leaves for cooking,” she lamented, frustrated at the situation.

Netizens shared her disgust and frustration and some even related to her situation of finding used condoms around their apartment complex.