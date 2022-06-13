Woman gets four months’ jail for stealing mum’s jewellery

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced a woman to four months’ jail for stealing her mother’s jewellery worth RM14,000.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin passed the sentence on Bathma Abdullah, 36, who pleaded guilty to stealing a pair of gold pendants, three gold necklaces, three gold rings, two gold stone pendants and a gold bracelet belonging to her mother, R. Devi Segar, 57.

The theft was allegedly committed at a house in Bandar Manjalara, Kepong at 10 am on March 13.

The offence, under Section 380 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, a fine or both.

The court ordered the accused to serve the sentence starting today.-Bernama