Woman held for stealing gold bracelet to settle boyfriend’s car loan

SEREMBAN: Police arrested a woman in an apartment in Rawang, Selangor on Dec 16 for stealing a gold bracelet supposedly for the purpose of settling her boyfriend’s car loan.

Port Dickson District Police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the woman, 22, admitted to stealing the gold bracelet from a jewellery store in Port Dickson on Dec 7, before escaping in a Perodua Alza car.

“At about 1 pm on the day of the incident, police received a report from the jewellery store’s sales assistant that a couple had gone there on the pretext of wanting to buy jewellery before taking a look at the gold bracelet at 11.38 am.

“The suspects then ran off with the bracelet, which is estimated at RM15,000, but police managed to recover it from a pawn shop here,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the women had been investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code and sentenced to one day’s jail and fined RM7,000.

Aidi Sham said police are now looking for the male suspect, Muhammad Haikal Izhar, 20, of Bandar Sri Sendayan, and urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigating officer Sgt Mohd Hazizi Abas at 019-3471916 / 06-6472344.-Bernama