KUCHING: A woman, believed to be a drug mule, was arrested at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) last Wednesday upon her arrival from Kuala Lumpur for carrying 18.264 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth RM45,660 in a luggage belonging to a friend.

Sarawak Customs director Herman Shah Abdullah said the 27-year-old part-time insurance agent was inspected by the Customs Special Unit Passenger Inspection at Kuching International Airport (KIA) on April 28.

“A scan shows suspicious images in the luggage, and a thorough search led to the discovery of 18 packages in gift wrapping and carbon paper containing compressed plant leaves, believed to be ganja,” he said at a press conference here.

He said the suspect was remanded for seven days under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty if convicted.

Herman Shah also did not rule out the possibility that the woman could be linked to the discovery of 18,692 kg of ganja worth RM46,730 last Saturday in an unclaimed suitcase for over a month at KIA. — Bernama