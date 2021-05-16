Woman issued RM2,000 compound for visiting cop husband on duty at roadblock

PUTRAJAYA: A woman who decided to visit her policeman husband who was on duty at a roadblock in Putrajaya on the first day of Hari Raya has been issued a RM2,000 compound for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Putrajaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said the compound was issued yesterday (May 15) under Regulation 17 (PU A 225/2021) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations.

According to him, her action was initially viewed as an act of responsibility by the wife in providing moral support by bringing food for her husband, who was on duty at the roadblock on the first day of Hari Raya.

“Public interest, however, is more important than that of an individual and the police do not want such an act to be turned into an excuse by others to visit their families who are working on Hari Raya or normal days,” he said in a statement today.

The photo of the wife and their three children, aged 11, 10 and five, visiting her husband, a Putrajaya district police headquarters personnel, went viral recently. The incident, which happened around 1 pm on May 13 at the Persiaran Selatan roadblock in the direction of Dengkil, received mixed reactions.

Regarding claims that the family had exceeded the limit of three people per vehicle, Mohd Fadzil said further investigations revealed they had come in two separate vehicles and no compounds were issued for that matter.

“Police will not compromise on any SOP violation and will take action against anyone, whether they are members of the public or the force,” he said. — Bernama