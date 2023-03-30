Woman jailed 10 months for possessing counterfeit currency notes

GEORGE TOWN: A clothing store worker was sentenced by the Magistrate’s Court here today to 10 months in jail after she pleaded guilty to possessing counterfeit RM100 and RM20 notes amounting to RM1,860 last week.

Magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abdul Wahab ordered Norhayati Talib (pix) to serve the jail sentence from her date of arrest on March 20.

Norhayati, 28, was jointly charged with her two friends, Zuhan Khan Mohamed Ali, 52, and Mohd Kadrie Kamarulzaman, 41, with possessing 18 counterfeit RM100 notes and three RM20 notes in a motel room at Batu Feringghi at about 4.30 pm on March 20.

Zuhan Khan, who works in a hotel, was also charged with possessing 14 counterfeits of RM100 notes and one RM20 note in a separate room in the same motel on the same date and time.

Both Zuhan Khan and Mohd Kadrie pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges were framed under Section 489C of the Penal Code, and read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail if convicted.

Magistrate Nur Melati also allowed Zuhan Khan and Mohd Kadrie bail at RM8,000 and RM4,000 respectively, with one surety and for them to report to the nearest police station once every month until the disposal of the case.

The court fixed May 16 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atikah Asharaf Ali prosecuted while lawyer Cheah Eng Soon represented all the accused.

Meanwhile, in the Sessions Court, Zuhan Khan also claimed trial for using a counterfeit RM100 note at the 7-Eleven convenience store in Batu Ferringhi on March 11.

Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid allowed bail at RM6,000 with one surety and fixed May 12 for mention.

The charge was framed under Section 498B of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail and a fine if convicted. -Bernama