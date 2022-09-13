Woman jailed 80 months for selling non-existent electrical appliances

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman who is serving time for fraud was slapped with another 80 months jail by the Magistrate's Court here today after she pleaded guilty to cheating five individuals into making payments for electrical appliances that did not exist.

Magistrate R.Salini sentenced Nurul Yasmin Rosli (pix), 33, to between 12 and 20 months in jail on each count, totaling 80 months for five charges.

She was sentenced to 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20 months on the five charges, respectively, but ordered to serve the jail sentences concurrently, meaning she will only serve time for 20 years.

The woman, who has a seven-month-old baby, was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of her arrest on Sept 7, 2021.

Nurul Yasmin was charged with cheating five individuals by dishonestly inducing them to make payments, totaling RM5,235, for the purchase of various brands of electrical appliances to a Hong Leong Bank account belonging to Melati Zainol, who is her mother.

However, Nurul Yasmin failed to deliver the goods as promised.

She was charged with committing the offences in the Johor Bahru district between Feb 16, 2021, and June 25, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Natasha Syed Ahmad prosecuted, while Nurul Yasmin was unrepresented.-Bernama