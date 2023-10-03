Woman losses over RM45,000 to online job scam

SIBU: A company employee claimed to have lost RM45,049 to an online job scam.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, in a statement today, said the victim, who is a 34-year-old woman, claimed to have spotted the job advertisement on Facebook and Instagram last Wednesday and responded to it by calling the given number.

She was then asked to register her personal and banking particulars at a given website to be able to get the job and then to make payments amounting to RM45,049 to seven bank accounts to get the commission for goods ordered under her name, he said.

He advised the public not to be easily deceived by advertisements on social media that offer lucrative returns.