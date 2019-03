A WOMAN who took juicing to a new level by injecting a cocktail of juices from 20 different fruits into her veins nearly died.

Zeng, 51, from the city of Chenzhou in Hunan province was so taken in by the health trend that she wanted to get an immediate result from it.

She blended some 20 different fruits and used an IV to introduce the mixture into her bloodstream. She came down with fever and started to feel itchy.

Her husband rushed her to the hospital, the Xiaoxiang Morning News reported on March 17.

The local hospital referred her to a larger medical institution, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit. The direct injection of juices into her body had caused damage to her liver, kidney and heart.

After five days in the ICU, she was deemed safe to be discharged. Zeng told reporters that she never thought that fresh fruit could be fatal, but that is only true if you inject the juices into your veins.