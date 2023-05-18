Woman planning to sue well-known coffeehouse chain over barista misspelling name as “Babi”

THERE are coffee shops that require the customer to have their names on the cups to ensure that their orders are received correctly, but a spelling error or two can happen to customers and while it can be brushed off, some spelling mistakes can entail inevitable consequences.

A woman recently shared on Facebook (post now removed at the time of writing) her frustrating experience at a well-known coffeehouse chain in Kuala Lumpur that misspelled her name wrongly on the takeaway coffee cup and wants to take legal action against the outlet.

The customer, Bavitra Ramachandran, and her husband were getting coffee at a medical centre after their medical check-up and as customary of any barista, they asked for the couple’s names for their order.

However, the barista was struggling to spell Bavitra’s name, so her husband had to spell it out for her, to which he spelled out as “Bavi”.

Instead, the unfortunate woman was in for a nasty surprise when she received her cup and saw that her name written out as “BABI” and it of course, had enraged her.

According to World Of Buzz , Bavitra stated that she will not let this error slide. This sort of mistake is unacceptable to her because all Malaysians should know that no one is actually named ‘Babi’, given the uncouth and crude nature of the word.

“Why can’t the barista think? Didn’t he realise that what he wrote was weird and off? I can’t believe he had the audacity to serve my husband the drink with that name on it,” she said.

She also mentioned that this was not her first time experiencing her name being misspelled so terribly and actually managed to confront a barista immediately before her name’s spelling was corrected.

Several people in Bavitra’s life told her to “take it easy,” but she believes that she is only exercising her right to uphold her name and identity.