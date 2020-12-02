Woman rams car into convenience store at petrol station

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman inadvertently rammed her car into the convenience store at a petrol station in Bandar Baru Bangi this afternoon.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said in the incident at about 2.20 pm, the 33-year-old foreigner got into the Proton Saga car with manual transmission before firing up the engine.

“However, she did not realise that the car was still in gear and not free, so this caused the car to lurch forward and hit the shop’s windscreen,“ he said when contacted today.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zaid advised drivers to be careful, especially in high-risk areas such as petrol stations, adding that station operators should also consider some safety features or measures to avoid such occurrences at their premises. — Bernama