Woman reports hubby for allegedly abusing twin sons

KLANG: Having had enough of the physical abuse of their 11-year-old twin sons by her husband at their house in Taman Sentosa here, a woman mustered up the courage to call the cops on Monday.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong (pix) said the woman had alleged that on Sept 20 at about 7pm, she witnessed her 44-year-old husband slapping and punching their twin sons in the face and body.

He said the woman claimed that she tried to stop her husband from abusing the boys but ended up getting assaulted by him.

Cha said after the woman alerted the police on Monday evening, a police team was despatched to the couple’s house and the suspect was arrested.

“We learnt that the couple has five children. The suspect is said to be short-tempered and he allegedly beat up the twin boys often, apparently for going out and returning home late. We found old scars on the boys allegedly inflicted from past beatings by their father which were neither treated at a hospital nor reported to the police,“ he said.

Cha said checks showed that the suspect has three past records for crimes and drug-related offences.

He said the suspect was remanded for four days and is being investigated for child abuse under laws of the Child Act 2001.