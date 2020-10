SIBU: The body of a woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found by the roadside of Jalan Aman here today.

The body, clad in a grey roundneck t-shirt and polka dots pants, was found near a luggage bag by members of the public at about 6.45 am.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, when met at the location, said although no apparent signs of injury on the body or no sign of struggle found at the scene, the case is classified as a murder pending a post mortem.

“The victim was also believed to have been killed elsewhere before being dumped there,” he said adding that no identification document was found on the body and investigation into the case was ongoing. — Bernama