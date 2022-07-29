Woman’s claim of autistic son abused under police probe

JOHOR BAHRU: Police confirmed today that they are investigating a complaint by a woman that her six-year-old autistic son was abused by an instructor at a therapy centre in Skudai, as viralled in social media.

Johor Bahru Utara District Police chief ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid said the police had recorded statements from the relevant people.

Police came across the viral message yesterday and, upon checking, learned that it referred to a case under investigation by the Johor Bahru Utara District Police headquarters, she said in a statement.

Rupiah also said that following the preliminary investigation, the boy was sent to the Kulai Hospital for a medical examination and treatment, after which he was referred to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for specialist care.

The woman had claimed that her son was admitted to the therapy centre in November 2019 and the abuse is believed to have occurred on July 7 this year, with fingerprint bruises on his left shoulder and pinch marks on the chest. — Bernama