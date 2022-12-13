Woman seriously injured in gas cylinder explosion

TASEK GELUGOR: A woman suffered serious burns to her body after an LPG cooking gas cylinder exploded in her house at Taman Sena Permai, Pokok Sena here today.

In the 8 am incident, the victim Siti Hajar Hanis Mohd, 26, was about to light a fire when the gas cylinder suddenly exploded.

Tasek Gelugor fire station (BBP) operations commander Mohamad Hazam Hassan said they received a distress call at 8.13 am and when they arrived at the location they found neighbours have carried the seriously injured woman out of her house.

“We believe the explosion was from the gas cylinder. The explosion caused the victim’s two-storey terraced house to be badly damaged and the victim was sent to Kepala Batas Hospital (HKB), here for treatment,“ he said when contacted here today.

He said they would continue to monitor and carry out control work so that no follow-up explosions occur adding that the cause and estimated losses are still under investigation.

Mohamad Hazam said the explosion also damaged a car and a motorcycle which were at the front porch of the house.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Mohd Haziq Mohd, 25, said he and his wife were in their bedroom on the first floor of the house when he suddenly heard a loud explosion which caused the ceiling to collapse.

“At the same time, I also heard my sister screaming for help. We immediately rushed downstairs only to find her clothes on fire...we quickly doused the flames before getting her out of the house,” he said.

He said his sister was in critical but stable condition and the doctor in attendance said she had suffered 69 per cent burns to her body.

“Our parents had gone back to the village when the explosion occurred. My wife and I were just back after our wedding last Saturday and we only arrived home last night, luckily we were at home.

“We pray for her speedy recovery because she is getting married on Jan 22 and we are supposed to have our wedding feast together on Jan 28 but now it all depends on my sister’s condition,” he added.-Bernama