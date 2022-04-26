Woman sheds six stone with raw fruit diet, eats 30 bananas a week

A WOMAN lost an incredible six stone by following a raw fruit diet that included almost 30 bananas each week, Mirror reports.

Katie Brenneman, 32, was ridiculed as a child because she suffered from overeating and weighed over 16 stone at her heaviest.

She became a vegan in 2014, but she didn’t see the results she wanted, so she looked into a fruitarian diet.

Katie followed the diet, which consisted primarily of raw fruits with a few vegetables, nuts, and seeds, and she quickly lost weight, weighing in at just 10 stone.

For breakfast and lunch, she now eats raw fruit and juice, followed by a savoury salad or vegetable dish for dinner. Katie posts her favourite dishes on Instagram under the handle @rawvibrantlove. Her favourite dish is zucchini spaghetti with raw alfredo.

“It always makes me smile when someone sends a message saying that I’ve inspired them to change their health,“ Katie said.